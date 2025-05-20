Mushaal Lauds Nation For Supporting Forces In Recent Pak-India Tension
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 11:21 PM
Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Tuesday applauded the whole nation for supporting the valiant armed forces in the recent Pak-India tension
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Tuesday applauded the whole nation for supporting the valiant armed forces in the recent Pak-India tension.
Addressing the Fatah Mubeen ceremony organized by Dar-e-Arqam Colleges System here, she said that the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination was very long and to continue till freedom.
She, the wife of detained Hurriyet Leader Yasin Malik, emphasized that the Kashmir cause was sacred for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and it was foremost responsibility to everyone to support it.
Meanwhile, Mushaal Mullick said, “We now have to work on education’s betterment and stability of national economy.”
Dar-e-Arqam Colleges Group System was doing excellent work in the field of education in the country, she added.
Recent Stories
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..
WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence
SALU, State Bank of Pakistan collaborate on Career Development Seminar
SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential ..
CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas2 minutes ago
-
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal2 minutes ago
-
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal2 minutes ago
-
Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 districts2 minutes ago
-
Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais ..13 minutes ago
-
Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint projects13 minutes ago
-
SBCA cautions people against raising third floors, building shops in residential localities7 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz declares nation unbreakable, announces mega development projects in Barshore7 minutes ago
-
Court extends bail in multiple cases, orders PTI founder to appear via video link or in person7 minutes ago
-
PM stresses urgent need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza7 minutes ago