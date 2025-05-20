Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Tuesday applauded the whole nation for supporting the valiant armed forces in the recent Pak-India tension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, on Tuesday applauded the whole nation for supporting the valiant armed forces in the recent Pak-India tension.

Addressing the Fatah Mubeen ceremony organized by Dar-e-Arqam Colleges System here, she said that the Kashmiris struggle for the right to self-determination was very long and to continue till freedom.

She, the wife of detained Hurriyet Leader Yasin Malik, emphasized that the Kashmir cause was sacred for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and it was foremost responsibility to everyone to support it.

Meanwhile, Mushaal Mullick said, “We now have to work on education’s betterment and stability of national economy.”

Dar-e-Arqam Colleges Group System was doing excellent work in the field of education in the country, she added.