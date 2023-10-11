Mushaal Malik urge HR world organizations to help end rights violations by India in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Caretaker Prime Minister Mushaal Hussain Malik on Wednesday urged international human rights institutions and international rights organizations to end human rights violations in India's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to protect human rights defenders.

Talking to a private news channel, she expressed his concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and appealed to the UN Secretary-General to release the detainees and resolve the Kashmir issue by the Security Council resolutions.

She said that the silence of world powers has encouraged India to conduct a cold-blooded campaign of human rights atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

He said that giving self-determination to the Kashmiri people is very important for world peace and development, adding that India is involved in state-sponsored terrorism at the regional and global levels.

SAPM said the international community should stop appeasing India and should contain India's fundamentalism and extremism because it will affect the peace and stability of the entire world.

Pakistan is exposing India at international forums to refrain India from State-sponsored terrorism, particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

In response to a question, she said that Pakistan is committed to peace, stability and UN resolutions that support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, adding that the Indian government should ensure the welfare of its citizens.

She demanded the Indian government immediately release all the Kashmiri political prisoners who have been detained in IIOJK and various Indian jails for years.