Mushaal Malik Urges UN, HR Bodies To Take Notice Of Killing Spree In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick Tuesday urged the United Nations and the international human rights organizations to take notice of the fresh killing

spree and other atrocities by Indian troops in Kashmir valley.

Talking to Kashmir Media Service, SAPM said that the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops had proved that the occupied territory had been converted into a slaughterhouse where Kashmiris were being ruthlessly killed.

She also paid glowing tributes to the Hurriyat leaders and activists for their sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir, adding, these people are suffering the hardships of imprisonment away from their families and many of them are suffering from fatal diseases while they do not have access to medical facilities.

Mushaal said the international community should fulfill its responsibility in alleviating the suffering of the Kashmiri people and assisting them in realizing their fundamental right to self-determination.

Pakistan is exposing India at international forums to refrain India from State sponsored terrorism particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

Replying a question, she asked young population on both sides of LoC to raise awareness through social media plateforms at the international level regarding treatment of minorities in India and the involvement of Indian forces in state-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir.

The great powers have a responsibility to play their role in putting pressure on India to resolve the issue of Kashmir for regional peace and stability, she mentioned.

