Mushaal Malik urges UN to address Kashmir, Palestine dispute for lasting peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick Monday urged the United Nations (UN) to take immediate action regarding the dire situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine for bringing lasting peace in the region.

The international community must take practical notice of the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians who are victims at the hands of the aggressors India and Israel, she demanded while talking to a Private news channel.

The people of Gaza and Kashmir duly deserve freedom, she said, adding, the world community to help the hapless Palestinians in this trying time.

She emphasized that India’s oppressive policies, especially since August 2019, are clear attempts to erase the original and fundamental identity of Kashmiris.

Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir are on same subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are being desecrated and violence is being inflicted upon innocent people, she added.

Pakistan firmly stand in solidarity with Palestinians and Kashmiris and called for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli and Indian occupation forces, she mentioned.

The entire Muslim Ummah was also closely watching the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with hopes that it would continue to play a leading role in advocating for the rights of oppressed Muslims in Palestine and the occupied Kashmir, she added.

Mushaal said the world peace needs an end to these lingering conflicts, adding, India and Israel should be pressured to respect human rights in occupied territories.