Open Menu

Mushaal Malik Urges UN To Address Kashmir, Palestine Dispute For Lasting Peace

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Mushaal Malik urges UN to address Kashmir, Palestine dispute for lasting peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick Monday urged the United Nations (UN) to take immediate action regarding the dire situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine for bringing lasting peace in the region.

The international community must take practical notice of the plight of Kashmiris and Palestinians who are victims at the hands of the aggressors India and Israel, she demanded while talking to a Private news channel.

The people of Gaza and Kashmir duly deserve freedom, she said, adding, the world community to help the hapless Palestinians in this trying time.

She emphasized that India’s oppressive policies, especially since August 2019, are clear attempts to erase the original and fundamental identity of Kashmiris.

Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir are on same subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are being desecrated and violence is being inflicted upon innocent people, she added.

Pakistan firmly stand in solidarity with Palestinians and Kashmiris and called for an immediate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli and Indian occupation forces, she mentioned.

The entire Muslim Ummah was also closely watching the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with hopes that it would continue to play a leading role in advocating for the rights of oppressed Muslims in Palestine and the occupied Kashmir, she added.

Mushaal said the world peace needs an end to these lingering conflicts, adding, India and Israel should be pressured to respect human rights in occupied territories.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Jammu Same August 2019 Muslim

Recent Stories

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

2 hours ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

2 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

3 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan