Mushaal Malik urges world forums to stop India over demographic changes in IIOJK

That Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women's Empowerment Mashaal Hussain Malik on Tuesday urged the international community, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and human rights organizations, to address new "demographic changes" in the IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women's Empowerment Mashaal Hussain Malik on Tuesday urged the international community, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and human rights organizations, to address new "demographic changes" in the IIOJK.

Indian government must be stopped from any further illegal activity in the occupied territory, she appealed while talking to a private news channel.

India was changing the population ratio in the IIOJK and Kashmiris were being robbed of their land to make them financially weak, she added.

Mushaal said to occupy the lands of Kashmiris India was issuing millions of domiciles to Indian in Kashmir valley.

Mushaal said India was going to commit the biggest robbery of the century in Kashmir by displacing Kashmiris from their own homes and throwing into the streets.

Indian hegemonic policies are posing serious threats to South Asia, she said, adding, that India is repeatedly using negative tactics to gain political mileage because elections are due in India next year, she added.

The international community should stop appeasing India and should contain India's fundamentalism and extremism because it will affect the peace and stability of the entire world, she urged.

Pakistan is continuing to expose India at international forums to refrain India from state-sponsored terrorism, particularly in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.