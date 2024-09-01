Mushaal Mallick pledges to carry forward shaheed Gilani' s struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) On the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of the iconic Kashmiri leader Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Hurriyat leader Mushaal Malik paid heartfelt tributes to his unwavering dedication and reaffirmed that Gilani' s powerful slogans will continue to illuminate the path to freedom, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the Kashmiri people in their ongoing quest for self-determination.

In his special message on the ptv news, she praised Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani as a courageous leader who devoted his entire life to the Kashmir struggle. She emphasised that Gilani was more than just a leader he embodied the spirit of a thinker, a visionary, a revolutionary, and a symbol of sacrifice and victory.

Mushaal Malik noted that Gilani's name became synonymous with resistance, inspiring generations of Kashmiris to stand up for their rights and freedom. His unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause left an indelible mark on the movement, she sais.

Mushaal Malik highlighted Gilani' s remarkable vision, which continues to guide the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination. She also emphasised the significance of his sacrifices, which have become a beacon of hope for those fighting for their rights.

Mushaal Malik remembered Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Gilani' s two iconic slogans, which continue to resonate with the Kashmiri people.

The first slogan, "Pakistan Humara hai, hum Pakistani hain" ("Pakistan is ours, we are Pakistanis"), reflected Gilani' s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and their affinity with Pakistan.

The second slogan, "Na biknay walay hain, na jhuknay walay hain" ("We will neither sell out nor surrender"), epitomized Gilani's unshakeable resolve and the Kashmiri people's determination to resist oppression and fight for their rights.

She emphasised that these slogans continue to inspire and motivate the Kashmiri people in their ongoing struggle.

Malik assured that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain, and their blood will not be wasted.

She expressed her conviction that the sacrifices will yield results, and the Kashmiri people will soon achieve their

goals. She emphasized that Gilani's sacrifices will continue to fuel the movement until this goal is achieved, and the Kashmiri people can live with dignity and autonomy.