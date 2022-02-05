UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Mullick Applauds Pakistan For Continued Support To The Struggle Of Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Mushaal Mullick applauds Pakistan for continued support to the struggle of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday thanked Pakistani nation for its continued moral, political, and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for securing their right to self-determination.

In a video message on private news channel, she on the behalf of the people of Kashmir hailed that I am thankful to the nation of Pakistan, its state institutions and its every child for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

She expressed her confidence that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the basic and fundamental rights of the oppressed and suppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

She demanded that the world community should put India under scrutiny for extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiri people by Indian forces and hold India accountable for human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistanis are firmly stand by the "Kashmiri brothers and sisters" in their struggle, and will continue to highlight the dispute to the international community, she said, adding, around 50 lack domiciles were issued to Indians in IIOJK.

Kahsmiris are living like refugees in their own land, she said, adding, India made the move to change the demography of IIOJK and convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

"The world must condemn the move and impose sanctions on India for the human rights violations in IIOJK", she urged.

"Kashmiris have sacrificed more than millions of lives while demanding the implementation of United Nation resolutions. Now, there is no room for any compromise on the plebiscite," she added.

She appreciated spirit of the people and the government of Pakistan for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris and for exposing the dirty face of India at international forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Minority Jammu Moral Muslim Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

4 minutes ago
 Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

4 minutes ago
 Girl killed in road accident

Girl killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

4 minutes ago
 Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but ..

Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but not enough'

4 minutes ago
 Modern forensic lab to be set up for South Punjab: ..

Modern forensic lab to be set up for South Punjab: CM Buzdar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>