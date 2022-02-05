Mushaal Mullick applauds Pakistan for continued support to the struggle of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday thanked Pakistani nation for its continued moral, political, and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for securing their right to self-determination.

In a video message on private news channel, she on the behalf of the people of Kashmir hailed that I am thankful to the nation of Pakistan, its state institutions and its every child for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

She expressed her confidence that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the basic and fundamental rights of the oppressed and suppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

She demanded that the world community should put India under scrutiny for extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiri people by Indian forces and hold India accountable for human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistanis are firmly stand by the "Kashmiri brothers and sisters" in their struggle, and will continue to highlight the dispute to the international community, she said, adding, around 50 lack domiciles were issued to Indians in IIOJK.

Kahsmiris are living like refugees in their own land, she said, adding, India made the move to change the demography of IIOJK and convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

"The world must condemn the move and impose sanctions on India for the human rights violations in IIOJK", she urged.

"Kashmiris have sacrificed more than millions of lives while demanding the implementation of United Nation resolutions. Now, there is no room for any compromise on the plebiscite," she added.

She appreciated spirit of the people and the government of Pakistan for showing solidarity with the Kashmiris and for exposing the dirty face of India at international forums.