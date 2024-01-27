Mushaal Mullick briefs business community on 100-day HR plan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Mullick said on Saturday that implementation of human rights can guarantee peace and stability around the globe

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Mullick said on Saturday that implementation of human rights can guarantee peace and stability around the globe.

Talking to the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), she added that the Ministry of Human Rights had initiated a plan, which was a comprehensive human rights charter. Highlighting the plan, Mullick said that it emphasis eradicating gender-based violence and empowering women in society through various steps including capacity building, gender equality, women participation in economic activities, training programs, scholarships, etc.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick informed the LCCI President that 100-day plan also has uplift for women, rights of transgender and minorities in its fold. She said that consultative committees on Kashmir and Palestine have been formed for the first time which have experts and stakeholders as members. She said that the Ministry is also taking special initiative for transgender empowerment and urged the business organizations to employee at least one transgender.

She said that world leaders should take notice of blatant violation of human rights in Palestine and Occupied Kashmir.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar highlighted the LCCI efforts for women empowerment; the need of human rights to ensure peace and stability in the region and in the world. He said that human rights are key instrument for justice, freedom and peace. He added that the country cannot move ahead without due participation of women entrepreneurs in economic activities. "Pakistan has a specific culture in which our women face many challenges. Our working women have to look after their home, children and business at the same time, which is not easy at all," he observed.

Kashif Anwar said that when women get better recognition, they would be able to play each role with great responsibility. He said that Lahore Chamber is active for empowering women in every field and building their capacity.

LCCI has more than 2,000 women members and the number is increasing significantly every year. It is also commendable that LCCI's women executive committee members are particularly active for their guidance and support.

He mentioned, LCCI has recently organized a Women Entrepreneurs Recognition Ceremony to acknowledge their best performance.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI has established Women Empowerment Lounge for women business community in Lahore Chamber while a Women Entrepreneurs Display Corner in Lahore Chamber is also established where products manufactured by women especially belonging to Cottage Industry and SME sector are displayed for the purpose of marketing.

He said that Lahore Chamber regularly organizes awareness seminars and sessions on important topics to train our women members and keep them up-to-date on various economic issues. LCCI also celebrates International Women's Day every year on a vast scale.

Kashif Anwar informed the participants that LCCI has signed MoUs with several government and non-government organizations, educational and medical institutions. He said that LCCI has also organized awareness session on mental health and different types of cancer.

He said that this is the era of doing business online, so we also provide necessary awareness and training to our female members about successful E-Commerce Platforms like Amazon and Alibaba. It is our endeavor that women get the best use of Latest Digital Technologies.

He said that women entrepreneurs with best performance are also role models for our new generation and are also the guarantee of our bright future. He said that the government should give special tax relief to all women entrepreneurs and such single parent women who are running beauty parlors, boutiques, clinics or schools etc.

Advisor to the SAPM for Youth Empowerment, Art and Culture Prof Zafar Iqbal Sindhu, Focal Person Ms Sabine Hussein Mullick, and LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

