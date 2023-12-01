Open Menu

Mushaal Mullick Briefs UK Parliamentarians On Human Right Violations In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Mushaal Mullick briefs UK Parliamentarians on human right violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Friday attended a meeting of cross-party British Parliamentarians, convened by Member Parliament, Chairperson APPG on Jammu & Kashmir, Debbie Abrahams at a virtual platform from London.

Besides British Parliamentarians, members of the civil society and human rights organisations also participated in the virtual debate, which circled around the state of human rights affairs in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal Mullick briefed the parliamentarians about human rights abuses by the Indian government in the occupied valley.

She particularly raised the issue of gross violations of human rights against women and children in IIOJK.

The special assistant urged the international community to take notice of the treatment of minorities, particularly the forced conversions of the Christian and other minorities under the RSS ideology, inside India.

Mushaal said that Kashmiris were deeply concerned over attempts to alter the demographics of IIOJK.

She urged the world for making suitable efforts to resolve longstanding issues of Kashmir according to UN resolutions and aspiration of people of the held valley.

She called upon the international community to uphold international human rights obligations and help implement the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

She strongly urged the British Parliamentarians to play their role more actively in halting human rights violations and repealing draconian laws including demographic engineering in IIOJK.

Mashaal said that her husband Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Yasin Malik was a political prisoner and had been languishing in the Tihar Jail, India for years.

"Their young daughter has been deprived of meeting her own father and she was seriously concerned about the health and well-being of Yasin Malik", she added.

She expressed reservations that Yasin Malik would be awarded a death sentence against his appeal scheduled for hearing early next month.

She appealed to the UK Parliamentarians to raise their concerns over this injustice.

Mushaal thanked the participants for inviting her to speak to the British Parliamentarians and human rights activists through APPG-Kashmir forum.

