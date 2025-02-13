Mushaal Mullick calls for intellectual & political efforts for Kashmir resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri freedom leader Yasin Malik, said that intellectual, legal, and concerted political efforts are required to address the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at a seminar titled "From Struggle to Unity: Re-imagining Kashmir’s Future" at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), she stated that Kashmiris are enduring lock downs, restrictions, and a lack of basic facilities, which reflect an inhumane approach by India toward the region.

Mushaal Mullick emphasized the need for a practical way forward in accordance with contemporary circumstances, cautioning against expending energy without achieving tangible results.

She said that India is systematically altering the region's dynamics through the genocide of Kashmiris and planned settlements. Kashmiris, she asserted, have rejected Indian elections, which she described as manipulated. She further stated that from Afzal Guru to Maqbool Butt and now Yasin Malik, Kashmiri leaders have faced severe persecution and sacrificed their lives for the cause, and their struggle will not be in vain.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, convener of the Hurriyat Conference, said that atrocities in Kashmir have become a routine, resulting in a persistent human rights crisis. He highlighted the use of rape as a weapon of war and the continuous denial of the right to self-determination.

He urged the United Nations to implement its Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and called upon the international community to act against what he termed the ongoing genocide in the region.

He paid tribute to Kashmiri leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani and Yasin Malik, who, he said, have dedicated their lives to the cause. Abdullah Khan from the Pakistan Institute of Conflict and Strategic Studies stressed that Kashmir's resolution is a core commitment and fundamental right.

He highlighted the role of educational institutions in raising awareness of the Kashmir cause and called for rigorous academic research on the subject to strengthen Pakistan’s stance on international platforms.

Dean of Social Sciences Dr Manzoor Khan Afridi expressed concern over global indifference toward the Kashmir issue. He pointed out that Kashmiris are being systematically pushed into economic hardship as part of a broader strategy to suppress their struggle.

Dr Ghufran Ali, Students’ Advisor (male campus) and organizer of the seminar, paid tribute to Kashmiri freedom fighters, stating that their more than seventy-year-long struggle is historic and their resilience remains exemplary.

Dr Amna Mehmood, In-Charge of the female campus at IIUI, called for strengthening research and knowledge on the Kashmir issue. She stressed the need for a detailed understanding of ground realities and a composed way forward to effectively advocate for Kashmir on the global stage.

Zaman Bajwa from the Youth Forum for Kashmir thanked IIUI for organizing a scholarly and thought-provoking session in collaboration with Youth Forum for Kashmir.

The seminar concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, fostering a constructive dialogue on the way forward for the Kashmir cause. It was also attended by Students’ Advisor (female campus), Dr Rukhsana Tariq and Deputy Students’ Advisor Dr Masood Khattak.

The seminar concluded with recommendations in which it underscored the importance of academic and diplomatic efforts in advocating for Kashmir’s right to self-determination and highlighted the role of educational institutions in shaping an informed discourse on the issue.