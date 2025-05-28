Mushaal Mullick Commemorates Youm-e-Takbir
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, has hailed Youm-e-Takbir as a day of Pakistan's greatness, self-reliance, and defense sovereignty.
In a statement, Mushaal said that May 28, 1998, marked a historic milestone when Pakistan defended its freedom and dignity.
Mushaal attributed Pakistan's nuclear capability to its invincible defense force, saying it has given Pakistanis and Kashmiris courage and confidence. She praised the Pakistani forces, describing them as a ‘steel wall’ against enemies.
Initiatives like Bunyan-al-Marsoos, she added, are a continuation of the ideology of Youm-e-Takbir.
Despite India's provocations, Mushaal emphasized that Pakistan has always preferred peace. She clarified that Pakistan's desire for peace is not a sign of weakness but a reflection of a civilized state. As a responsible nuclear power, Pakistan has maintained balance in the region, she said.
Mushaal said, no force can bend a united nation with sincere leadership. The green crescent flag, she noted, continues to announce Pakistan's sovereignty to the world, symbolizing the nation's strength and resilience.
