Mushaal Mullick lauds PM for championing Kashmir cause at UNGA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mushaal Mullick has said that Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has championed the Kashmir cause in the best possible manner at United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Mushal Mullick said that she was grateful to the Prime Minister for voicing the oppressed Kashmiris in the United Nations General Assembly session.

"The Prime Minister has proved to be the ambassador and advocate of Kashmiris", she added.

She said that Kashmiris had been encouraged by the Prime Minister's address in the General Assembly.

She said that the innocent Kashmiris know Pakistan as the center of their hopes for achieving their right to self-determination.

The Special Assistant said that Indian state terrorism had started to reach the rest of the world from the region.

The international community has to stop India for the sake of peace, she said and added, according to the resolutions of the United Nations, the solution of the Kashmir issue is indispensable for regional peace.