Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Mushaal Mullick Pakistan condemns Indian Supreme Court's Decision on Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights & Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has rejected the decision by the Indian Supreme Court regarding the abrogation of Article 370, diminishing the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mushaal underscored that Kashmiris do not recognize the Indian constitution, asserting its non-applicability to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, recognized internationally as a disputed territory.

He reiterated the steadfast rejection by the Kashmiri people of any unilateral actions taken by India in the region, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for their quest for freedom from Indian occupation.

In her video message, she voiced serious concerns, describing the Indian Supreme Court's ruling as a "mockery of justice" that runs contrary to established norms of morality and lacks historical evidence.

She raised questions about the impartiality of the court, suggesting it may have been compromised by Hindutva ideology, referring to the influence of what she termed "Hindutva Goons."

She emphasized the need for a resolution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, reiterating Pakistan's commitment to a diplomatic and internationally sanctioned resolution to the longstanding dispute.

