Mushaal Mullick Pays Tribute To Martyrs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik was addressing to the participants at martyrdom anniversary of prominent freedom fighters Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the martyrs of Hawal.
The event was organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference a memorial service for Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone here on Wednesday at Kashmir House.
Mushaal Hussain Mulick said that those who saw the dreams of freedom with their own eyes were martyred and
today we pay tribute to these mothers, sisters and sons and other family members.
She said "I salute Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone who fought through his pen.
"We remembered the sacrifices of great leaders, our comrades are the power of faith, I always remember the little girl Asifa Mashal Malik, the terrorism that took place in Pahalgam was done in front of the world.
The RSS government of India killed its own people, including two Kashmiris, anyone who is connected to the Kashmir cause is blessed and the issue of Kashmir is in front of everyone.
Trump offered to solve the Kashmir issue, China and Turkey are with us, Hang this nation, but we are not afraid Mushaal urged.
The nation has achieved a success, the issue of Kashmir has come before the world and we hope from the Field Marshal to the Pakistani government, our next goal is to release the leadership.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM Assistant Director briefs DC on welfare projects in meeting56 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi call on Governor Kamran Tessori58 seconds ago
-
DC reviews Suthra Punjab Program1 minute ago
-
Kamal reaffirms commitment to WHO’s health agenda1 minute ago
-
Woman killed in Mansehra firing1 minute ago
-
Bakra Mandi at Haji Camp setting up with facilities ahead of Eid-ul-Azha1 minute ago
-
Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to martyrs1 minute ago
-
WAPDA worker electrocuted in DG Khan1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows full support for revival of stalled development projects of IUB1 minute ago
-
YPO appreciates Turkiye support for Pakistan1 minute ago
-
DC visits Maternity Hospital, reviews facilities1 minute ago
-
Child killed in accidental shooting1 minute ago