Mushaal Mullick Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:55 PM

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, wife of Hurriyat leader Yaseen Mullick, Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Saturday paid rich tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

In her message on the 145th birth anniversary of Quad-e-Azam, she said, "If Quaid-e-Azam were alive, he would have presented Kashmir as a human tragedy, adding, "Quaid declared Kashmir as the lifeline of Pakistan".

She said the Kashmir issue was not only a Muslim issue but also a human rights issue.

"Humanity is massacred every day in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)".

She further said that Indian occupants used every tactic to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmir.

Attempts are being made to change the identity of Kashmiris, where the Kashmiris are still sticking to their position, she added.

She vowed that the Hurriyat leaders are languishing in jails. But, Kashmir would be liberated soon from Indian occupation.

