Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented proof

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Mushaal Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Sunday demanded that international justice forums urgently act under international law and penalize the Indian government for its unlawful actions in IIOJK, backed by solid evidence.

In an exclusive interview with a state news channel, Mushaal Mullick passionately called on international justice forums to urgently penalize India, citing hard evidence of heinous human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She emphasized that the systematic oppression and violence inflicted on the Kashmiri people go beyond isolated incidents, representing a calculated effort to alter the region’s demographic composition.

This demographic engineering, she warned, aims to marginalize the indigenous population and erase their cultural identity, which is a blatant violation of international laws and norms.

Mushaal Mullick also highlighted the severe damage inflicted on the region’s economy, particularly on its once-thriving fruit crops and agricultural sector, which form the backbone of local livelihoods.

The ongoing conflict and militarization have devastated health services and education systems, leaving the population deprived of basic rights and opportunities, she said, adding, these destructive policies not only cripple the social fabric of Kashmir but also threaten the long-term stability of the region, further isolating it from the global

community.

She condemned the silence of international forums and organizations, warning that their failure to act decisively against these violations undermines the credibility of the global order.

Mushaal Mullick cautioned that such apathy could precipitate the collapse of established world systems built on justice and human rights.

She urged immediate and concrete action to hold India accountable, asserting that only through global justice mechanisms can peace, stability and respect for human dignity be restored in IIOJK.

Responding to a query, she said that all Hurriyat leaders’, including Yasin Malik' voices have been silenced through systematic repression and incarceration, leaving the people of Kashmir voiceless in the face of ongoing atrocities.

She said international forums must counter India on a parallel basis, matching its actions with equal determination and urgency to uphold justice and prevent further violations in IIOJK.