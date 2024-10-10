Mushaal Mullick urges India to honor Kashmiri aspirations, end occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Yasin Malik, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Thursday made a heartfelt appeal to India to listen to the voices of the Kashmiri people and emphasized that the politicians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) are mere puppets who misrepresent the situation during elections.

Talking to ptv news channel, Mushaal expressed concerns over attempts to alter the demographics of IIOJK, which is a critical issue for the Kashmiri people.

She has urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations to intervene and save the life of senior Hurriyat leaders in jails, who are facing a potential death sentence.

Mushaal Mullick has strongly criticized politicians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their deceitful tactics during election campaigns.

She pointed out that they exploited the name of Yasin Malik, a prominent Kashmiri leader and promised to revoke Article 35A, only to make a U-turn after winning the elections and advocating for a cordial relationship with Delhi

instead.

Mushaal condemned these politicians as "puppets" who misused their election platforms to deceive the people of Kashmir.

She highlighted that the low voter turnout in Kashmir was a clear indication of the people's distrust in the electoral process and the politicians who fail to represent their true aspirations.

Responding a query, she said Mushaal emphasized that the Kashmiri people reject Indian governance, stating categorically that no Kashmiri considers themselves Indian.

She condemned the puppet assemblies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as deceitful mechanisms designed to manipulate the Kashmiri people.

She urged the international community to break their silence and take action against these human rights

violations.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick has also strongly criticized politicians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their deceitful tactics during election campaigns.

She emphasized that these candidates resort to spreading false information and presenting distorted images to manipulate public opinion.

This is a clear attempt to mislead the people of Kashmir and undermine their right to genuine representation, she

added.