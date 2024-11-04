Mushaal Mullick urges Int’l community to help Yasin free from Indian jail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The wife of renowned Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has once again urged the international community particularly the United Nations to play role in getting her jailed husband freed from Indian jail.

She was addressing a news conference along with her twelve years old daughter Raziyah Sultana in Islamabad on Monday.

Mushaal Mullick appealed to the international community to take notice about the deteriorating health of Yasin Malik, who has gone on an indefinite hunger strike unto death against Indian brutalities and illegal arrest and no legal or medical care in jail.

She also urged the global human rights organizations to take notice about massive human rights violations by the Indian occupation authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said the international community should also hold India accountable for its gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mushaal Mullick said she had penned a letter to United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requesting them for immediate intervention to save the life of Yasin Malik from Indian judicial murder.

She said her husband is in extremely unsanitary conditions and has been denied of provision of best medical facilities.

She urged the international community to resolve the long standing Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.