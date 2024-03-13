Mushaal Mullick urges UN to fulfill long-promised right to self-determination of Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Hurriyat leader Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday called upon the United Nations (UN) to uphold its commitment to the right of self-determination.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said that India has violated all international laws and conventions in IIOJK, adding, that the actions of the Modi-led government are undemocratic and illegal and in direct violation of UN resolutions and the Geneva Convention.

She said Pakistan was gravely concerned over the escalation of systematic brutalities, killing of innocent civilians, and human rights violations by the Indian security forces with impunity in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

"We are reminding the international community from time to time to ensure the peaceful implementation of UN resolutions which is the only way out to resolve the Kashmir dispute", she added.

Kashmiri people have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in their struggle to achieve this right in the last seven decades, she further mentioned.

Pakistani government would speed up and continue its efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at global forums, she added.