Mushaal Mullick urges UN, world powers to stop India from its cruel treatment towards Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Human Rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Saturday urged that it is responsibility of the United Nations and other world powers to stop India from its cruel treatment towards Kashmiris.

It is highly unfortunate that human rights violations are being committed in IIOJK and world community is not taking it seriously, she condemned while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

She said thousands of Kashmiris have been killed or maimed by Indian occupation authorities for raising their voice to right to self-determination.

Since August 5, 2019, Kashmiris have been living under virtual siege with communication blockade. However, Kashmiris are determined to get their due right of self-determination, she added.