Mushaal pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu carnage of 1947

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Paying glowing tribute to martyrs of Jammu carnage of 1947, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick said that the fascist India had been committing the genocidal acts and massacre of Kashmiri people for the last seven decades to break their resolve for breaking the shackles of Indian slavery but of no avail.

Mushaal said this in her message on the “Jammu Martyrs’ Day” observed on November 6 on both sides of Kashmir and across the world to pay tribute to the victims of the Jammu massacre, said a statement.

She stated that the Jammu massacre of 1947 was the worst example of genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK); however, despite lapse over seven decades, no action was taken against India for the war crime that further emboldened the rogue state to accelerate its reign of terror in the occupied territory.

Mushaal recalled that the Jammu massacre was the most horrible incident of the history of IIOJK that continued to haunt the people of Kashmir like nightmare despite lapse of seventy-six years.

The SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment contended that the notorious Indian state was committing genocide and massacre of Kashmiri people under its nefarious strategy to change demography of the blood-soaked region by converting the Muslim majority into minority, who constituted over 60 percent of the population of the region.

Mushaal reminded that stripping the special status of IIOJK by supremacist Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime in August 2019 was also part of the same sinister design to reduce Muslim majority into a minority.

The SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment stated that notorious government put the senior hurriyat leaders including her husband Yasin Malik in false and politically motivated cases to defuse the freedom movement.

She said that the UN body’s inability to rein in the ongoing bloodbath and genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of fanatic and inhuman Indian soldiers raised serious questions over the utility and effectiveness of its existence of the world forum.

The SAPM lamented that if the UN body continued with the same approach by just confining itself with issuing condemnation statements and passing resolutions, it would soon meet the same fate like League of Nations, because the body became a forum to safeguard the interests of the mighty aggressors and oppressors rather healing the wounds of the oppressed nations.

Mushaal expressed disappointment that the UNSC even did not execute its own passed resolutions regarding the Kashmir dispute because unfortunately, the world powers kept their financial and trade interests supreme over the international rules and norms.

She urged that it was high time that the UN and world powers should take practical and effective steps against the unabated human rights violations and ongoing killing spree of innocent Kashmiris to honour their commitments and restore their fast losing image, besides giving the people of Kashmir the long-denied right to self-determination.

However, she made it clear that the Kashmiris could never forget the heart wrenching Jammu massacre and would continue their freedom struggle till taking it to its logical ends despite the Indian tyranny, oppression and terrorism in the occupied valley.