Mushaal pays rich tribute to late Iranian President Raisi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mashal Malik's here on Thursday has visited at the Iranian embassy and

condoled the death of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and others.

Mashaal Malik paid tribute to the late Iranian President for serving and great efforts for the Muslim Ummah.

She said that late President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi was a great leader, thinker and scholar of international level.