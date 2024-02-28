- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies
Mushaal Stresses Empowering Women For Establishment Of Inclusive, Equitable Societies
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday underscored the indispensable role women play in society through their significant contributions to the social, economic, and cultural spheres globally
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday underscored the indispensable role women play in society through their significant contributions to the social, economic, and cultural spheres globally.
She was addressing the "Women Day Celebration" organized by Pak Gulf Construction Pvt Ltd. in connection with International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8 every year. The event honoured the achievements and resilience of women worldwide and served as a platform to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality in Pakistan and the challenges that still lie ahead.
SAPM stressed the importance of empowering women for the establishment of inclusive and equitable societies. She emphasized the imperative of investing in women's education, healthcare, and overall well-being.
Mushaal said that the people, particularly women, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were enduring the worst human rights violations inflicted by the Indian occupation forces.
She emphasized that amidst oppression, women in IIOJK had assumed prominent roles in the Kashmiri freedom struggle.
She underscored the resilience and determination of Kashmiri women, suggesting that in the face of adversities, women globally could draw inspiration from their unwavering spirit.
Mushaal advocated for the active participation of women in politics. She emphasized the significance of women participation in political decision-making processes.
She further noted that women's involvement in politics enriches democratic discourse and promotes the development of more responsive and equitable policies.
She outlined the key initiatives within the 100-day plan, which she spearheaded to enhance the human rights landscape and bolster women's empowerment in Pakistan.
She said that the plan encompasses a wide array of initiatives spanning critical areas related to women's empowerment, including gender equality, education, economic empowerment, healthcare, and combatting violence against women, among others.
She also mentioned an MOU signed with the government of AJK in light of her 100-day plan for the uplift of the status of women in AJK.
Mushaal urged all to pledge their support for women's empowerment across all areas of life. Appreciating the organizers, she said that the event served as a testament to our commitment towards empowering women and advancing their rights.
Focal Person to SAPM Sabien Hussein Mullick was also present and along with SAPM distributed appreciation certificates and shields among the organizers of the event.
Recent Stories
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD
Four robbers arrested in Lahore
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project
Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: Study
OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative2 minutes ago
-
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK2 minutes ago
-
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenges2 minutes ago
-
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD4 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters4 minutes ago
-
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled47 seconds ago
-
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project1 minute ago
-
PPP accuses PTI of undermining national sovereignty51 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs39 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SMEs”39 minutes ago
-
Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls in Pakistan held41 minutes ago