Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday underscored the indispensable role women play in society through their significant contributions to the social, economic, and cultural spheres globally.

She was addressing the "Women Day Celebration" organized by Pak Gulf Construction Pvt Ltd. in connection with International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8 every year. The event honoured the achievements and resilience of women worldwide and served as a platform to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality in Pakistan and the challenges that still lie ahead.

SAPM stressed the importance of empowering women for the establishment of inclusive and equitable societies. She emphasized the imperative of investing in women's education, healthcare, and overall well-being.

Mushaal said that the people, particularly women, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were enduring the worst human rights violations inflicted by the Indian occupation forces.

She emphasized that amidst oppression, women in IIOJK had assumed prominent roles in the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

She underscored the resilience and determination of Kashmiri women, suggesting that in the face of adversities, women globally could draw inspiration from their unwavering spirit.

Mushaal advocated for the active participation of women in politics. She emphasized the significance of women participation in political decision-making processes.

She further noted that women's involvement in politics enriches democratic discourse and promotes the development of more responsive and equitable policies.

She outlined the key initiatives within the 100-day plan, which she spearheaded to enhance the human rights landscape and bolster women's empowerment in Pakistan.

She said that the plan encompasses a wide array of initiatives spanning critical areas related to women's empowerment, including gender equality, education, economic empowerment, healthcare, and combatting violence against women, among others.

She also mentioned an MOU signed with the government of AJK in light of her 100-day plan for the uplift of the status of women in AJK.

Mushaal urged all to pledge their support for women's empowerment across all areas of life. Appreciating the organizers, she said that the event served as a testament to our commitment towards empowering women and advancing their rights.

Focal Person to SAPM Sabien Hussein Mullick was also present and along with SAPM distributed appreciation certificates and shields among the organizers of the event.