Open Menu

Mushaal Stresses Empowering Women For Establishment Of Inclusive, Equitable Societies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday underscored the indispensable role women play in society through their significant contributions to the social, economic, and cultural spheres globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Wednesday underscored the indispensable role women play in society through their significant contributions to the social, economic, and cultural spheres globally.

She was addressing the "Women Day Celebration" organized by Pak Gulf Construction Pvt Ltd. in connection with International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8 every year. The event honoured the achievements and resilience of women worldwide and served as a platform to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality in Pakistan and the challenges that still lie ahead.

SAPM stressed the importance of empowering women for the establishment of inclusive and equitable societies. She emphasized the imperative of investing in women's education, healthcare, and overall well-being.

Mushaal said that the people, particularly women, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were enduring the worst human rights violations inflicted by the Indian occupation forces.

She emphasized that amidst oppression, women in IIOJK had assumed prominent roles in the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

She underscored the resilience and determination of Kashmiri women, suggesting that in the face of adversities, women globally could draw inspiration from their unwavering spirit.

Mushaal advocated for the active participation of women in politics. She emphasized the significance of women participation in political decision-making processes.

She further noted that women's involvement in politics enriches democratic discourse and promotes the development of more responsive and equitable policies.

She outlined the key initiatives within the 100-day plan, which she spearheaded to enhance the human rights landscape and bolster women's empowerment in Pakistan.

She said that the plan encompasses a wide array of initiatives spanning critical areas related to women's empowerment, including gender equality, education, economic empowerment, healthcare, and combatting violence against women, among others.

She also mentioned an MOU signed with the government of AJK in light of her 100-day plan for the uplift of the status of women in AJK.

Mushaal urged all to pledge their support for women's empowerment across all areas of life. Appreciating the organizers, she said that the event served as a testament to our commitment towards empowering women and advancing their rights.

Focal Person to SAPM Sabien Hussein Mullick was also present and along with SAPM distributed appreciation certificates and shields among the organizers of the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Education Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative

CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative

2 minutes ago
 NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks o ..

NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for ..

Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..

2 minutes ago
 Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD

Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD

4 minutes ago
 Four robbers arrested in Lahore

Four robbers arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters

4 minutes ago
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem f ..

AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance

4 minutes ago
 Mehran University’s students secure first positi ..

Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games

4 minutes ago
 Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled

Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled

47 seconds ago
 MNS university sign MoU with private industry on e ..

MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project

1 minute ago
 Inflammatory protein potential key to treating sev ..

Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: Study

48 seconds ago
 OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub

OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan