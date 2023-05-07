UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Urges G20 To Boycott Srinagar Moot To Foil Modi's Nefarious Designs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Mushaal urges G20 to boycott Srinagar moot to foil Modi's nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Sunday urged the G20 countries to boycott their meeting holding in the UN-designated disputed area of Srinagar of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to send a clear and unequivocal message to blood-thirsty-Hindutva regime.

In a statement, Mushaal, who is the wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that it was high time the world powers and UN bodies should show solidarity with innocent Kashmiri people and not only exposed the brutality of notorious Narednra Modi's government but pressed him to let Kashmiris their birth right of right to self-determination.

Mushaal stated that G20 states must remember that they would be seen as siding with the oppressor if they accepted Modi's invitation to participate in the event in IIOJK, which was turned into a killing field by the supremacist RSS-inspired regime.

The Hurriyate leader called upon the G20 nations that they should not forget that India was crossing all limits of barbarism and terrorism by committing worst crimes against humanity in the occupied territory.

The chairperson recalled that India's ulterior motives behind holding the bloc's meeting in Srinagar was to create false impression of normalcy in the region and trying to legitimize its unlawful and illegal occupation of the area.

She stated that G20 members should not allow Modi government to use the meeting as an opportunity to project its so-called normalcy narrative in IIOJK, which was converted into a garrison city.

Therefore, she suggested that the world powerful countries should boycott the meeting in Srinagar to foil the Indian government's nefarious designs.

Mushaal went on to say that the occupation authorities were busy in renovating Srinagar ahead of the G20 meeting aimed at misleading international delegations and whitewashing the excesses committed against the people of Kashmir.

She said that Indian occupation continued to make the mass-arrest in the scenic valley ahead of G20 summit and Kashmiris were being locked up without cause to ensure the holding of the unruffled event.

Mushaal urged that these countries should take notice of India's continued denial of the Kashmiris' right to self-determination recognized by the UN Security Council and showed the same unity as they demonstrated in case of Ukraine.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Ukraine Wife Jammu Srinagar Same Sunday Event All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

7 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

16 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

16 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

16 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.