Mushaal Urges Global Action Against Human Rights Abuses In Kashmir Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Mohammad Yasin Malik Friday has issued a defiant call to action, pledging to uncover and condemn India's alleged human rights abuses and illicit strategies aimed at perpetuating its control over Kashmir.

Talking to a Private news channel, Mushaal Hussein Mullick urged the global community to take urgent action and highlighted that the excessive use of force by Indian security forces, resulting in unlawful killings and injuries of civilians, including the use of pellet-firing shotguns that had partially or completely blinded many victims.

Mushaal has also emphasized the need for accountability and an end to impunity for human rights violations.

"The human rights situation in Kashmir has been a concern for decades with reports of mass killings, enforced disappearances, torture and harassment," she highlighted.

"The Indian government has been accused of committing severe human rights abuses against Kashmiri civilians with militant groups also responsible for similar crimes," she mentioned.

The international community must prioritize justice and accountability in Kashmir, she urged.

Mushaal's call to action serves as a reminder of the urgent need for collective action.

"Upcoming elections in the occupied valley are a sham and that Kashmiris will not settle for anything less than freedom," she emphasized.

She strongly condemned the upcoming Kashmir elections, labeling them a 'farce' and a 'drama'.

"Elections are an attempt to legitimize India's occupation of Kashmir and undermine the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination," she believed.

"Indian government has altered the demographics of the region by granting domiciles to non-Kashmiris, which would influence the election's outcome," she argued.

