ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has urged upon the government of Pakistan to raise the issue of senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's detention at all fora globally because the notorious Narendra Modi fascist regime is hell-bent to silence the most powerful voice of Kashmir freedom movement forever.

Mushaal, after visiting Jinnah House, Lahore, in a media talk expressed alarm that the fascist government would eliminate Yasin Malik, chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), as India's infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) again sought the death sentence for him, after he was given life in prison in a concocted and politically motivated case on May 25 last year for his crime to raise voice for right to self-determination of Kashmiris, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should take up the case of Yasin Malik before the world leaders and at relevant UN forums and in human rights organisations to protect his life.

The Hurriyat leader stated that her husband's life was in danger because the Indian authorities could not buy his loyalty; hence they now resorted to hang him to silence the most popular leader of contemporary Kashmiri freedom fight.

She said that it was high time for the Pakistani government to play a proactive role to not only save his life but to build maximum pressure on the Indian government to ensure his release from illegal detention.

Mushaal said that Modi is actually hanging his entire political career down the drain. However, she vowed that the notorious Indian authorities should not think this would ever silence the brave Kashmiris.

She warned that Yasin was not an ordinary leader and if anything happened to him the entire region would be engulfed in war flames for which the Indian notorious government would be responsible.

The Chairperson recalled that Kashmiri people had been struggling peacefully to break the shackles of Indian slavery and always discourage violence; however, she warned that if they approved his death sentence, then the situation might go out of control; hence the Indian authorities should not only reconsider their decision of life imprisonment but should set him free because he was incarcerated in fake and fabricated cases.

Mushaal urged that the United Nations bodies, world powers and human rights organisations should raise their voice for safeguarding the life of Yasin Malik and ensure his release from jail who was put in a death cell despite a fast deteriorating health condition.