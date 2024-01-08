(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women's Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mullick on Monday urged the international community to provide immediate assistance against illegal actions and to protect civilians in Gaza and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that IIOJK and Palestine have turned into prisons where thousands of people, including women, lawyers and youths, have been imprisoned and employees were being fired.

The brutal use of force and pellet guns against the Kashmiris is witnessed by the world, she said, adding, that there is no denying the fact that without the resolution of the Kashmir issue, regional peace is not possible.

No power in the world can deprive any nation of its fundamental rights so Kashmiris and Palestine will get their right to self-determination shortly, she expressed hope.

She lamented that the world powers are not taking serious notice of grave human rights violations committed by Israeli and Indian troops, adding, that many innocent civilians have been martyred by Israeli and Indian forces.

Israeli forces are not hesitant in targeting hospitals and schools, she mentioned.

She also stressed that the Muslim Ummah should unite in favor of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, adding that Muslim countries should boycott Israel diplomatically and economically.

It is the need of the hour that Muslim Ummah must take some concrete steps and devise some joint mechanism to pressure Israel to stop genocide in Palestine, she added.

Replying to a query, she said Pakistan is committed to its stance that it will not accept Israel and India until the Palestinian as well as Kashmiri people get an independent state as per UN resolutions.