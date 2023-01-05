UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Urges UN To Grant Freedom To Kashmir Like East Timor, South Sudan

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that many nations of the world were liberated and referendums under UN supervision were held but unfortunately, the people of Kashmir were deprived of their birthright of self-determination despite a lapse of over seven decades, indicating duplicity, hypocrisy and the double standard of the international community

Mushaal, wife of the detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, said this in a statement on Wednesday, on the Right to Self-Determination Day to be observed on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over to remind the UN its obligation regarding settlement of the Kashmir dispute under its resolutions including the one passed on January 05, 1949.

Mushaal went on to say that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was using the Indian army establishment and dreaded agencies RAW, Intelligence Bureau, National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate to unleash every kind of oppression to silence the dissenting voices in the occupied valley.

She stated that the unresolved Kashmir dispute has become a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia.

She stated that it was unfortunate that the UN bodies and international community miserably failed to implement its resolutions, resulting in the continued suffering of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal said that the hypocrisy of the world and Indian expansionist designs have caused unimaginable destruction in Kashmir and have made peace in South Asia hostage.

She said that the situation in the occupied valley has become further terrible since August 05, 2019 when the Modi regime revoked the special status of the territory and snatched away all the basic rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

The chairperson said that thousands of Kashmiris including Yasin Malik, APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmad Khan were languishing in Indian jails in fake and fabricated cases while the rest of the sieged area were facing hardships due Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

She demanded that the UN should fulfill its promise and resolve the Kashmir dispute in the fashion of East Timor and South Sudan, who were granted freedom by holding plebiscite but people of Kashmir were still facing state terrorism at the hands of brutal Indian occupation forces.

