Mushaal urges UN, world community to act as Kashmiri leaders' survival remains under threat
Mushaal Urges UN, World Community To Act As Kashmiri Leaders' Survival Remains Under Threat
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik Monday has made an urgent appeal to the United Nations (UN) and the global community to intervene promptly, as the lives of Kashmiri leaders, including her husband hang precariously in the balance.
In an interview with a private news channel, has expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating condition of jailed Kashmiri leaders, including her husband, also appealed to the United Nations to intervene and stop the atrocities perpetrated against innocent Kashmiris.
She said there is a dire situation in Kashmir, with the Indian government's brutal occupation taking a devastating toll on the region's leaders and civilians.
She highlighted the alarming lack of healthcare facilities, exacerbating the suffering of the Kashmiri people.
Under India's oppressive rule, Kashmiri leaders face immense pressure and their annihilation seems imminent, adding, the Indian army's atrocities, including arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have become commonplace.
The occupation has also led to a severe humanitarian crisis, with the Indian government imposing strict curfews, restricting movement and blocking communication channels, he said, adding, the lack of access to basic necessities like healthcare, food and education has pushed the Kashmiri people to the brink of catastrophe.
As the situation in Kashmir continues to deteriorate, it is essential that the international community takes notice and immediate action to protect the human rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people, he added.
Mushaal Hussein Mullick has strongly condemned the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
She expressed deep concerns over the brutal torture, including the use of live ammunition, by Indian forces against Kashmiris, as well as the adverse effects of the complete internet and communication shutdown on human rights.
