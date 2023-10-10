Open Menu

Mushaal Urges World Powers To Play Role In Settlement Of Kashmir, Palestine Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick urged the world powers to play their imperative role towards the long-standing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine issues.

Speaking at the annual event of Darbar Mohra Sharif, she said that the ongoing crisis in Palestine, particularly the tensions with Israel, reflected the same adversities Kashmir faces under Indian subjugation.

Mushaal pointed out that the Indian government is involved in promoting extremism and terrorism in IIOJK, similarly, Israel is involved in serious human rights violations in Palestine.

Just like in IIOJK, Muslims in Palestine are subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are being desecrated and violence is being inflicted upon innocent people. India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in IIOJK.

However, the unyielding resilience of the Kashmiris is often viewed as a divine blessing from Allah.

She highlighted the role of Peer Mohra Sharif in propagating the message of peace and love with Kashmir.

She underlined that islam teaches its followers to treat each other with brotherhood, empathy, altruism, sacrifice, and love. Mohra Sharif has significantly served Islam and humanity by teaching the value of setting aside personal desires to establish a connection with God.

Custodians of Dargah Mohra Sharif, Pir Mohammad Mohabbati Farooq Gul made a special prayer for the early release of Mohammad Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri political prisoners in IIOJK.

Mushaal lauded the contribution of the Custodians of Mohra Sharif for their work towards mankind in the fields of Islam and social welfare. She distributed certificates among top position-holder female students in the fields of science, technology, vocational studies, and Islamic studies at the educational institutes under the flagship of Darbar’s community services.

