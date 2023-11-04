Open Menu

Mushaal Urges World To Act Promptly To Stop Bloodbath Of Kashmiris In IIOJK

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2023 | 12:57 PM

Mushaal warns unresolved Kashmir dispute will remain a threat to regional peace. She said steps need to be taken on war-footing basis to find out durable and lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict.

OSLO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2023) Special Assistant on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussain Mallick has urged the world community to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a seminar on human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Oslo, she warned unresolved Kashmir dispute will remain a threat to regional peace. She said steps need to be taken on war-footing basis to find out durable and lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict.

The special assistant said the fascist Indian government has turned the scenic valley into a killing field and unleashed a wave of state terrorism to muzzle the dissenting voices.

She also appealed to the world to protect the life of her incarcerated husband Yasin Malik, who is facing real threats in notorious Tihar jail for not budging an inch from his principled stance on the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

