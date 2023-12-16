Mushaal urges world to do more, raise voice against continues injustices in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick Saturday urged that the United Nations bodies, world powers and human rights organizations should do more and raise their voice against continues injustices against innocent Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Talking to ptv news channel, she regretted, "The international community is mysteriously quite over the Indian Supreme Court verdict despite knowing that the India is committing worst human rights violations in IIOJ&K."

She mentioned, "Pakistan has always advocated the Kashmir cause on all international forums and will continue to do so till the people of Kashmir get their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions."

"No doubt despite the worst atrocities by the Indian forces, the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris is gaining momentum with each passing day and the time will come when the people of Kashmir will get their fundamental right of plebiscite, she also expressed hope.

"It is incumbent upon the international community to fulfill its responsibility in alleviating the suffering of the Kashmiri people and assisting them in realizing their fundamental right to self-determination," she stressed.

Mushaal said indigenous movement of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination would continue till getting rid of Indian subjugation, adding, lasting peace in South Asian region could not be achieved without resolving the issue.

Replying a query, she highlighted, "Indian occupying forces have not kept any stone unturned in making a high record of human rights violation."

"Everyday new methods are being invented, adopted, introduced and practiced in the name of security and social order to exploit people of IIOJ&K," she added.