Mushaal urges world to hold India accountable for its crimes against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday urged the world to hold India accountable for its illegal actions and impose on it defense and economic sanctions.

"It is about time that international community holds India accountable for its unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people", she stressed while talking to Radio Pakistan's current affair program.

Lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia cannot be established without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute, she highlighted.

She condemned that RSS-inspired Hindutva ideology being pursued by BJP-led Modi government was a major threat to "foreign investment" in India.

Mushaal said that major international players should not make investment in India because of anti-minorities and anti-Muslim policies of Narendra Modi.

Mushaal Mullick said fascist Narendra Modi and the Indian Army were turning Kashmiris into a minority in the valley by issuing domiciles to Indian citizens in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said New Delhi government was making every effort to dampen the Kashmiris' spirit of freedom, but all negative tactics would fail.

She regretted that the whole India was under the control of extremist ideology, threatening the very fabric of Indian society, where minorities were being systematically targeted.

Talking about India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Mushaal Hussein Mullick opined that New Delhi was trying to create "identity crisis" in the held valley by giving rights of franchise to outsiders.

Mushaal Mullick regretted that her husband Yasin Malik had been kept in a death cell where his life was in danger.

She said that the United Nations, the Security Council, the European Union and other international organizations remained silent spectators to the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

She said the courage and determination of Yasin Malik could not be shaken through negative tactics.

Replying to a question, Mushaal Mullick said the relentless wave of killings by the Indian occupying forces, deliberate arrests of Kashmiris and human rights defenders and refusal to hand over the bodies of the martyrs to their heirs were extremely worrisome for people around the world.

While paying rich tribute to veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary, Mushaal Mullick said Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle till its logical conclusion.

She said political struggle, unwavering and untiring services of the Syed Ali Gilani for the Kashmir cause would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

She said, Syed Ali Gilani, throughout his life, championed the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir and advocated the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council's resolutions and the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiris.

Mushaal Mullick said people of IIOJK would always remember Syed Ali Gilani's commitment, dedication and contribution in the ongoing struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination. She said Syed Ali Gilani dedicated his whole life for the Kashmir cause, Kashmiri people and their right to self-determination.