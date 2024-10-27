Open Menu

Mushaal Urges Youth To Amplify Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Mushaal urges youth to amplify Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, on Sunday, called upon the youth to play a vital role in keeping the Kashmir cause alive.

Addressing to a Kashmir solidarity rally, she emphasized the importance of remembering this day annually, saying, "Every Pakistani stands in solidarity on this day."

Mushaal encouraged young Pakistanis to launch campaigns through social media, highlighting that Pakistan's founding leader, Quaid-e-Azam, also placed trust in the power of youth.

"You can become our powerful voice today," she stated, urging them to remain steadfast for Kashmir.

Reflecting on the resilience of Kashmiris, who have resisted Indian control for 77 years, Mushaal expressed hope for a future celebration of Kashmir's freedom.

"May the day come when we can celebrate our victory," she said.

She criticized India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, questioning his "bold claims" and stressing that, despite all attempts, Kashmiris remain defiant.

Highlighting the struggles of prominent Kashmiri leaders, she said that even leaders like Maqbool Bhat were denied proper funerals as part of efforts to suppress the Kashmiri spirit.

Mushaal Malik appealed to the youth to commit to a continuous struggle and become the voice of Kashmiris in every possible way, reinforcing their resilience and amplifying their message globally.

