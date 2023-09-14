Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mushaal Hussein Mullick says Kashmiris are struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has vowed to continue to forcefully raise the case of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums.

Addressing Pehchan Pakistan Conference at a private university in Islamabad on Thursday, she said Kashmiris are struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

Mushaal Mullick said India has miserably failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for freedom despite deployment of more than a million troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said nobody is safe in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as women and children are being disgraced, and freedom lover youth and other people are being severely tortured.

She said fake and expired medicines are being supplied to continue genocide of Kashmiri people.

The Special Assistant on Human Rights said there is no political, religious and social liberty in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and massive human rights violations by the occupation Indian forces are routine matter.

Mushaal Mullick urged the people in Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora to become the advocate of Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination under the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.