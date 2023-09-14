Open Menu

Mushaal Vows To Continue To Forcefully Raise Case Of Oppressed People Of IIOJK

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

Mushaal Hussein Mullick says Kashmiris are struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has vowed to continue to forcefully raise the case of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at all international forums.

Addressing Pehchan Pakistan Conference at a private university in Islamabad on Thursday, she said Kashmiris are struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

Mushaal Mullick said India has miserably failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for freedom despite deployment of more than a million troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said nobody is safe in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as women and children are being disgraced, and freedom lover youth and other people are being severely tortured.

She said fake and expired medicines are being supplied to continue genocide of Kashmiri people.

The Special Assistant on Human Rights said there is no political, religious and social liberty in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and massive human rights violations by the occupation Indian forces are routine matter.

Mushaal Mullick urged the people in Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora to become the advocate of Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination under the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Women All Million Love

Recent Stories

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of ..

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of Economy

7 minutes ago
 Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

2 hours ago
 International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

3 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

3 hours ago
 ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

4 hours ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan