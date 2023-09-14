Open Menu

Mushaal Vows To Continue To Raise Issue Of Oppressed People Of IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppressed people of IIOJK

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Thursday vowed to continue raising issues of oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Thursday vowed to continue raising issues of oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at all international forums.

Addressing 'Pehchan Pakistan' conference here at a private university, she said Kashmiris were struggling for the past seven decades for their inalienable right to self-determination as promised by the United Nations.

Mushaal Mullick said India had miserably failed to suppress voice of Kashmiris for freedom despite deployment of more than a million troops in IIOJK.

She said nobody was safe in the occupied valley as women and children were being disgraced, and freedom lover youth and other people were being severely tortured.

The special assistant said fake and expired medicines were being supplied to continue genocide of Kashmiri people.

She said there was no political, religious and social liberty in IIOJK and massive human rights violations by the occupation Indian forces were routine matter.

Mushaal Mullick urged the people in Pakistan and Pakistani Diaspora to support Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination under the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Women All Million Love

Recent Stories

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

10 minutes ago
 Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

Ali Abbas assumes charge as BISE Lahore chairman

15 minutes ago
 UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainab ..

UN organizes eight of 12 dialogues about sustainable development in Quetta

15 minutes ago
 SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

15 minutes ago
 Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

25 minutes ago
PM for expediting PIA privatization process

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

22 minutes ago
 AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

22 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

17 minutes ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

22 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

18 minutes ago
 President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan