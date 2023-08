Special Advisers to Caretaker Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Monday vowed to raise her voice for Kashmiris at all international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Special Advisers to Caretaker Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Monday vowed to raise her voice for Kashmiris at all international forums.

The SAPM in a statement asserted to utilize diplomatic channels at all forums to file a petition as per EU law against India for blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir