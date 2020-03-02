Lauding the efforts of establishment for leveling path for Afghan peace deal with United States , Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to move forward for seeking help from Donald Trump's administration to resolve the longstanding issues with India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Lauding the efforts of establishment for leveling path for Afghan peace deal with United States , Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Monday advised Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government to move forward for seeking help from Donald Trump's administration to resolve the longstanding issues with India.

Expressing these views on a private tv channel programs, he said that Pakistan had achieved strategic edge after the Doha peace agreement held between the United States and Afghanistan.

He said that present government should not lose the chance and immediately, go ahead for bringing Dr Afia back to home besides addressing the core issue of Kashmir with India.

President of United States Donald Trump during his recent visit to India, had blatantly admired the role of Pakistan, he observed. He stated that Pakistan had to bear economic crunch due to fighting war on terror for restoration of peace in the region.

In reply to a question, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that US President had to rush for Afghan peace deal for avoiding further loss of lives from war torn region of Afghanistan.