Mushahid calls for adopting smart signals to reduce accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Thursday called for the adoption of artificial intelligence-based smart traffic signals to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

Addressing a two days "Road Safety for Parliamentarians" conference, he emphasized that traffic police, traffic lights, and trained drivers are essential components in reducing road accidents.

Mushahid highlighted the importance of staying current with technology, mentioning that the US first introduced traffic signals in 1912, but now with advancements in AI, there is a need for updated traffic signaling systems for improved communication.

He noted that road accidents and fatalities are particularly high in low to middle-income countries, with an average of 80 to 90 people dying in road accidents daily.

He pointed out that the majority of road accidents occur in the regions of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and with 30 million vehicles on the roads in Pakistan, a proper road strategy is necessary to reduce accidents.

Mushahid emphasized the importance of driver training in preventing road accidents. He also noted the significance of the "Saving Lives, Protecting People" initiative launched by the World Health Organization, which aims to improve health and save lives by strengthening health systems in developing countries.