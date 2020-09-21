UrduPoint.com
Mushahid Calls For Resolution Of Kashmir, Palestine Issues As Per UN Resolutions, Masses Aspirations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:45 PM

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Monday called for resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues in accordance with the aspirations of the people and the resolutions of the United Nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Monday called for resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues in accordance with the aspirations of the people and the resolutions of the United Nations.

"Kashmir and Palestine issues are two important issues in the world at the moment and we want these issues to be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the people and the resolutions of the United Nations", he said while speaking at a seminar held here.

The seminar titled "Piecing peace together for a shared future for humanity" was organized by the Parliamentary Kashmir Committee in collaboration with Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) to observe International Peace Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushahid Hussain said Pakistan had always wanted peace in the world and peaceful relation with all the neighboring countries.

He was of the view that the incident of August 5 last year had proved to be a turning point. After Israel, India had become the second such country in the world to use the weapon of illegal occupation through the military, he said.

He said the Indian forces were continuously violating ceasefire along the Line of Control which is not acceptable at all. The Pulwama incident is in front of the world in response to which Pakistan shot down the Indian plane.

Mushahid Hussain said India is currently facing border tensions with all its neighboring countries."India's tensions with Nepal, Pakistan and China continue while tensions with China over Ladakh are also going on," he said.

