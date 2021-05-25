UrduPoint.com
Mushahid Criticizes Patronizing Of Israel By US

Senior Parliamentarian Senator Mushahid Hussian Syed on Tuesday said that Americans role in the Israeli aggression against Palestinians was shameful and hypocritical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Senior Parliamentarian Senator Mushahid Hussian Syed on Tuesday said that Americans role in the Israeli aggression against Palestinians was shameful and hypocritical.

In an exclusive talk with APP outside the Parliament House, he said at one hand the United States speaks about human rights but on the other side, it stands with Israel instead of the oppressed Palestinians.

He said in the UN Security Council, out of 15 countries 14 were with Palestine and take stand against Israel while United States vetoed any move against Israel.

He said the Pakistan's policy towards Palestine was clear from the very first day and the government and the people are on same page on Palestine issue, even today.

Mushahid Hussian said the Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine are the issues of subjugation as both are struggling for their right. He said that Palestine and Kashmir Issues were still on United Nations resolutions. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan has always been standing with Palestine cause from the beginning till now.

Replying to another question, he said the role of the United Nations was appropriated in the context of Palestine but more to be done for innocent Palestinians.

