Mushahid Hussain Applauds Pakistan's Exemplary Crisis Handling After Iranian Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defense, Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday commended Pakistan's adept crisis management in response to the unexpected Iranian attack.
Speaking to Pakistan Television news, he emphasized the nuanced diplomatic approach, coordinated military response, and successful mission accomplishment, terming it Pakistan's finest hour in national security crisis management.
Mushahid Hussain highlighted the maturity in handling the crisis, acknowledging deft diplomacy, nuanced statements, and a carefully calibrated military response.
He praised the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and his command for achieving the mission successfully without creating an atmosphere of war.
The chairman expressed confidence that the crisis management approach might become a textbook model.
He underscored the superb manner in which the system worked, emphasizing the coordination between armed forces, government departments, and the people of Pakistan to face the challenge.
“Within 72 hours, the crisis was diffused, showcasing Pakistan's ability to handle challenges swiftly and successfully”, he added.
He said the Iranian attack presented three extraordinary challenges – unexpected surprise, emanating from a friendly neighbour, and the need to respond defensively without escalating the crisis.
Mushahid Hussain termed it a time for national self-congratulations, emphasizing the sense of responsibility and maturity displayed by the leadership and people of Pakistan.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed acknowledged the historical relationship with Iran and the challenge of maintaining sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The chairman highlighted Pakistan's historical ties with Iran, emphasizing Iran's support during wars, strategic depth, and a shared cultural heritage.
He stressed that Pakistan has consistently ensured not to act against Iran's interests, maintaining a common bond and understanding.
The Senator emphasized the need for collective action in combating terrorism, considering Pakistan as a significant victim of 21st-century terrorism.
He highlighted the common challenge faced by both Pakistan and Iran, calling for coordinated efforts to address it collectively.
In a query, the chairman appraised the Saudi Arabia-Iran rapprochement brokered by China and the China-Iran strategic agreement.
He viewed these positively for the region and emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving issues.
