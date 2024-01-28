Open Menu

Mushahid Hussain Elected Vice President Of IPU Human Rights Body

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Mushahid Hussain elected Vice President of IPU Human Rights body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who represents Asia in the Committee of Human Rights for Parliamentarians (CHRP) of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), was unanimously elected as Vice President of the Committee at its meeting in Geneva.

Millie Odhiambo of Kenya was elected president. Senator Mushahid Hussain is the first parliamentarian from Pakistan to be elected to a high-level office of a key body of the IPU, which is a global organisation representing the world’s parliaments, a news release said on Sunday.

Two years ago, at the IPU General Assembly in Rwanda, Senator Mushahid Hussain was elected as a member of the CHRP, the only Asian in this important 10-member committee.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, who is a member of the Senate Human Rights Committee, served as Leader of the Pakistan Delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva.

In the year 2000, Mushahid Hussain was honoured by being declared a ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ by the prestigious London-based organization ‘Amnesty International’ due to his illegal detention without charges for 440 days; he was the only Pakistani political prisoner to be so honoured then. Senator Mushahid Hussain is also convenor of the Pakistan Parliamentary Forum on PKR (Palestine, Kashmir, and Rohingya), and he also serves on the Executive board of the Istanbul-based ‘Al Quds Parliament’, supporting the Palestine Cause.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Senate World United Nations Prisoner Palestine Parliament Mushahid Hussain Syed Ipu Geneva Rwanda Kenya Pakistani Rupee Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

19 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

19 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

19 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

20 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

20 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

20 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

20 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

21 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

20 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan