Open Menu

Mushahid Hussain For UN Secretary More Proactive Role To End Humanity Crime In Kashmir, Palestine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Mushahid Hussain for UN Secretary more proactive role to end humanity crime in Kashmir, Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Veteran politician and Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Tuesday appealed to U.N Secretary-General to play a more proactive role to end "crime against humanity" in Kashmir and Palestine.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the Kashmir dispute and Palestinian issue are so similar that both nations have been promised the right to self-determination, which has yet not been fulfilled.

"The two nations are facing an existential humanity threat and if the international community does not act immediately, these entities, their cultures, and populations will be wiped out," he added.

Replying to a question about the Kashmir issue “Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and no nation or country would tolerate that its Jugular vein remains under the sword of the enemy”, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mushahid Hussain Syed Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

13 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

13 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

13 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

13 hours ago
Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

13 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

13 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

13 hours ago
 11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

11 killed, 1012 injured in 958 RTCs in Punjab

13 hours ago
 White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

White House rejects calls for defense chief to go

13 hours ago
 DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication ca ..

DC's Hazara division launched polio eradication campaign

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan