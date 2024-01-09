Mushahid Hussain for UN Secretary more proactive role to end humanity crime in Kashmir, Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Veteran politician and Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Tuesday appealed to U.N Secretary-General to play a more proactive role to end "crime against humanity" in Kashmir and Palestine.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that the Kashmir dispute and Palestinian issue are so similar that both nations have been promised the right to self-determination, which has yet not been fulfilled.

"The two nations are facing an existential humanity threat and if the international community does not act immediately, these entities, their cultures, and populations will be wiped out," he added.

Replying to a question about the Kashmir issue “Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and no nation or country would tolerate that its Jugular vein remains under the sword of the enemy”, he added.