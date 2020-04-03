Mushahid Hussain hosts All Parties WEBINAR on coronavirus

Senate Foreign Affairs Committee & Pakistan-China Institute, Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed hosted an all parties Webinar on "Confronting Coronavirus and Pakistan-China relations' in which eight different political parties participated

This online videoconference was the first event of its kind held in Pakistan since the outbreak of coronavirus crises which focused on 'Confronting Coronavirus: Pakistan China relations, CPEC and impact on global order, said a statement issued here Friday.

The two-hour long conference was participated by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati (PTI), Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla (PPP), Senator Usman Kakar (PKMAP), Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar (BAP), Senator Talha Mehmood (JUI-F), Senator Sitara Ayaz (ANP) and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed (JI).

The participants were also given presentation by the Executive Director Pakistan-China Institute, Mustafa Hyder Sayed giving details about the assistance provided by Pakistan to China and China to Pakistan during this crisis.

According to the fact sheet, Pakistan sent a special transport plane to China on February 1, 2020 sending valuable medical supplies including masks, at the time when there was a big shortage of masks in China.

On February 10, 2020 Senator Mushahid Hussain sponsored a resolution in the Pakistan Senate, which was unanimously passed, expressing solidarity with China and a few days later a similar resolution has been passed by the National Assembly and the Pakistan Parliament was the first Parliament to express such solidarity with China on the coronavirus crisis.

Pakistan is one of the few countries not to evacuate its nationals out of China, including the students at Wuhan which showed Pakistan's confidence and trust in China's ability to take care of our nationals "as their own".

On March 16-17, President Dr Arif Alvi specially flew to China to express Pakistani Nation's solidarity with China, a gesture which was appreciated by President Xi Jinping and entire Chinese people.

The fact sheet also mentioned the air lift from China to Pakistan beginning March 25, which included 2 million face masks, 70,000 medical protective equipment, 100,000 testing kits, 217 ventilators plus a $4 million emergency medical grant from China to Pakistan to build a special hospital for corona virus patients.

In his opening remarks, the host, Senator Mushahid Hussain said that the coronavirus crisis had strengthened the Pakistan-China Friendship and solidarity because like other previous crises China again had stood by Pakistan firmly like a rock.

Talking about the impact of the crises of global order he said that Asian countries like China, South Korea and Singapore have shown quality leadership as well as the efficiency of their medical and healthcare system as opposed to Western countries and in this regard China has shown leadership during this global pandemic, as the Chinese doctors are working in Asian countries like Pakistan as well as European countries like Italy and Spain.

Senator Mushahid Hussain welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday that the CPEC projects will be restarted on top priority, he said that CPEC like Kashmir issue & the nuclear program enjoys national consensus above party lines as CPEC is the guarantor of the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

He also demanded that the government should also announce National Health Emergency to cope with the crisis so that all resources and institutions are utilized for this one-point agenda.

Senator Azam Swati talked of two major challenges in the present situation namely, hunger and coronavirus and said that "prevention is the cure" for coronavirus. He said, "China has always stood by us and we have no words to thank China".

He said that so far only 17,000 Pakistanis have been tested for coronavirus out of which approximately 2300 were found to be positive.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla referred to the fact that at his own initiative 2000 testing kits were imported early on. He hoped that big business groups from the private sector would come forward to play their role.

Senator Sitara Ayaz underlined the need for creating more awareness about the coronavirus since this was lacking, and she said that the situation in provinces was 'pretty bad' and there was need to ensure food supplies for the needy and the poor. She also expressed gratitude for China's support to Pakistan for combating coronavirus.

Senator Usman Kakar paid tribute to Dr Osama, the first Shaheed of coronavirus, the doctor of Gilgit Baltistan who died in the line of duty and he specially focused on the needs of his province, Balochistan where, he said a large number of people are living below the poverty line.

He also appreciated the role of Chief Minister Sindh in tackling the crisis. He said that the "China has done wonders" and urged China to specially earmark medical assistance for coronavirus to different parts of Balochistan, specially the less developed areas.

He also called for the release of prisoners and awareness messages in different provincial languages so that greater awareness is created.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that the biggest need of the hour was to prepare a National Action Plan which should have a collective, coordinated and comprehensive response.

He said that there is only one testing Lab in entire province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has the capacity to only conduct 700 tests per day.

He also underlined the need for government to establish a coordination system between NGOs and Civil society organizations, in this regard and added the "Al Khidmat Foundation" of Jamat e Islami had already spent about Rs. 500 million through its networks of hospitals and clinics.

He urged China to "do more" to help Pakistan in the provision of much needed medical equipment.

Senator Talha Mehmood appreciated China for taking good care of Pakistani nationals. He said "people to people contact" is the core of Pakistan-China time tested Friendship.

He also referred to the role of 'Talha Mehmood Foundation' which is providing rations to 10,000 families in Hazara.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar said that we are lucky that clusters like the pilgrims from Iran and Tableegi Jamat have been identified which can then be tested and he also urged the need to test people who entered Pakistan after December 31, 2020.

At the conclusion of the Webinar the political parties adopted a 'joint open letter from political parties concerning closer international cooperation against COVID-19', where they appreciated the role of China in "significant progress in epidemic prevention". They urged the 'general public to comply with epidemic prevention as well as "fully leverage the strength of civil society organizations and volunteers" to combat the epidemic.

The political parties also urged all countries to "put the lives, safety and health of the people above everything else" and they undertook to maintain 'close communication for the purpose of injecting political energy to the global fight against coronavirus'.

Senator Azam Swati said he will personally send a report of this special Conference, together with recommendations, to the Prime Minister.

Finally, the open letter categorically stated that "we stand firmly against all discriminatory comments and practices against any country, region or ethnic group and any attempt to undermine the cooperation of countries to contain coronavirus'.

All political parties agreed to their proactive role, above any politics, to serve humanity through promoting awareness of the coronavirus crisis and to provide medical and food supplies to the people, specially the less fortunate ones, in this hour of need.