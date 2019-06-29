UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:37 AM

Mushahid Hussain Syed announces parliamentary forum PKR to highlight Palestine issue

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain Syed Friday announced parliamentary forum 'Palestine-Kashmir-Rohingya' (PKR) to highlight issues of Muslims facing oppression in different territories

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain Syed Friday announced parliamentary forum 'Palestine-Kashmir-Rohingya' (PKR) to highlight issues of Muslims facing oppression in different territories.

"We have formed a parliamentary forum PKR to highlight the Palestine cause along with the cause of other oppressed peoples in Kashmir and Rohingya," he said while addressing a press conference along with President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar here.

He said Senator Sherry Rehman had been nominated as member Executive Committee of Al-Quds Parliament, which would hold its next meetings on July 14 and November 29 in Istanbul and Kuala Lumpur respectively.

A four-member delegation of Al-Quds Parliament, established in 2015 and based in Istanbul, is currently on a five-day visit to Pakistan from June 25 to highlight miseries of people of Palestine and muster further support for the cause of Palestine.

Mushahid said Pakistan had a strong commitment to Palestine cause from the day one and it was part of our belief as Muslims and Pakistanis.

He said founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah presented two resolutions one on creation of Pakistan and other on Palestine on March 23, 1940.

He said Pakistan always supported the Palestine cause, expressed solidarity with its people and extended all possible assistance in difficult times.

He said there was nexus between Israel and India as both were occupants of Muslim territories and applying same tactics to suppress people of occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar said the parliament was established in Istanbul drawing 156 members from different countries' parliaments. Now, the Parliament had over 1,000 members from more than 70 countries.

Highlighting objectives of the Al-Qdus Parliament, he said its primary goal was to work for the cause of Palestine and contact parliamentarians of different countries so that the occupied territory could be liberated from Israeli subjugation. Besides, exposing international conspiracies being hatched against people of Palestine, he added.

He was of the view that there should be parliamentary committees in supportive countries to highlight problems being faced by Muslims in different territories of Palestine, Kashmir and Rohingya.

He said there should be effective legislation so that Israel could be stopped from committing human rights violations, and underlined the need for implementing the United Nations resolution for liberation of Palestine.

He said Palestine issue could not be suppressed through force.

Hamid Abdullah thanked Pakistan for extending all kind of support to people of Palestine, resisting all moves against Al-Qudus at every fora.

Answering a question, he expressed dissatisfaction over effectiveness of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in resolving issues confronted by Ummah.

