ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Wednesday cited effective leadership, stable policies, adaptability, and a peaceful foreign policy as key factors in China’s ascent to global prominence.

He, in his introductory remarks while chairing the "China at 75: A Journey of Progress, Transformation and Global Leadership," celebrating 75 years of the founding of People’s Republic of China, highlighted China's peaceful rise to global leadership without invasion, aggression, occupation, or colonization, attributing its success to peaceful leadership, stability, adaptability, and commitment to learning.The conference was hosted by Pak-China Institute.

He described Pakistan-China relations as unique as these are neither transactional nor tactical but rooted in deep strategic cooperation.

Reflecting on China’s recent history, Senator Mushahid Hussain summed up China’s 75 years in what he termed were

‘3 R’s: Revolution under Chairman Mao, Reform under Deng Xiaoping and now peaceful Rise under President Xi Jinping.

Referring to his interaction at an American think tank in Washington, DC, where Senator Mushahid Hussain was asked: ‘which side are you on, to which he retorted: ‘Pakistan is on the right side of history, and the course of contemporary history is determined by the Asian Century, where China is our reliable strategic partner’.

He also appreciated Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar’s role in raising voice for Dr Afia Siddiqui at highest levels of the Biden Administration and inviting Palestinian students from Gaza to study in Pakistan.

The conference was uniquely marked by international representation from South Asia, featuring Mahbub Alam, Leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party; Ahmed Thariq, Member of Parliament from the Maldives; and Achyut Prasad Mainali, Member of the Federal Parliament of Nepal.

Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Pakistan expressed heartfelt gratitude to Senator Ishaq Dar for his attendance, despite his 32-hour journey from Samoa, underscoring the significance attached to the event’.

Ambassador Jiang celebrated the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), now joined by over 150 countries, as a testament to

China's commitment to shared prosperity.

He further emphasized the pivotal influence of President Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, which has guided China’s progress and resilience in this new era.

Expressing appreciation for hosting China’s prime minister at the recent SCO summit, Ambassador Jiang advocated for deeper, more comprehensive cooperation among global south nations to foster equitable development and shared progress.

He outlined Chinese concerns for security of its personnel and projects in Pakistan, urging Pakistan’s government to take ‘effective remedial measures to prevent recurrence of such terror acts and ensure that perpetrators are identified, caught and punished’.

Dr. Ishrat Husain, Economist/Former Governor, State Bank of Pakistan highlighted China’s extraordinary journey, achieving unprecedented progress through strategic shifts from a rural to an urban economy and transitioning from a command-driven to a market-oriented system.

He emphasized how China’s success challenges the Western democratic model, showcasing that political centralization within the Communist Party can coexist with economic decentralization, where over 70% of public expenditures are managed by local governments. Despite its 1.4 billion population, China integrated itself into the global economy, becoming the largest export destination and a key trading partner for over 120 countries.

Recognizing the positive impacts on Pakistan, Dr. Hussain refuted the misconception of CPEC as a debt trap, asserting that Pakistan has substantially benefited from China’s investments, while China’s approach of non-interference and responsiveness to other nations’ needs solidifies its global leadership.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs affirmed the enduring bond between Pakistan and China, describing the two nations as "iron friends" bound by an all-weather friendship and emphasized role of Gwadar Port as centerpiece of CPEC.

Mahbub Alam, Leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Dhaka highlighted China’s remarkable ascent to global power since 2013, attributing this progress to its focused vision of national rejuvenation. He noted that China is well-positioned to lead the 21st century, with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) playing a pivotal role in shaping future global development.

Alam emphasized China’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships across Asia, exemplified by its cooperation with Bangladesh within the BRI.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of Asian Institute of Ecocivilization Research and Development highlighted China's transformative approach to poverty alleviation, attributing its success to practical, common-sense solutions.

He explained that China initially prioritized land reforms, followed by strategic adjustments to increase output prices while reducing input costs, creating a favourable environment for economic growth. In 1949, China’s literacy rate was a mere 20%, a figure that has now surged to nearly 100% due to comprehensive education initiatives.

Health also became a focal area, ensuring a healthier workforce and population. Infrastructure was another key pillar, with China now boasting 177,000 kilometres of highways and 97% of the country connected to 4G networks, providing the backbone for continued socioeconomic development and connectivity across the nation.

Tariq Fatemi, Former Diplomat and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, addressed misconceptions about China's rise as a threat to global stability, emphasizing that China has never harboured extraterritorial ambitions.

He argued that this "threat" narrative is propagated by proponents of a unipolar world order. Unlike Western approaches, Fatimi pointed out, China’s model of international engagement prioritizes peaceful coexistence and mutual development, underscoring its unique approach to fostering global stability.

Ambassador (r) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Former Foreign Secretary and Chairman, Sanober Institute, Islamabad emphasized that, despite being the world's second-largest economy, China continues to identify as part of the Global South, urging developing nations to strengthen their own capabilities and resist relying on external accommodations.

He noted that many developing countries draw inspiration from China's path, seeing it as a model of resilience and self-sufficiency.

Ahmed Thariq, Member of Parliament, Maldives highlighted China's pivotal role in shaping global politics and steering the world towards a multipolar order, with President Xi Jinping at the forefront of this shift. This evolving world order, he noted, ensures that smaller nations are not sidelined but rather included in the global development narrative. Through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has fostered trust-oriented relationships and revitalized infrastructure in partner countries, including the Maldives.

Thariq emphasized China's respect for territorial integrity, noting that its approach is free from the complexities of conflict.

Cooperation between the Maldives and China is reciprocal, with both countries benefiting from trade agreements conducted in local currencies, further strengthening ties. Recognizing the Maldives' strategic location, he highlighted the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations as a testament to their deepening partnership in economic and infrastructural development.

Major General (R) Dr. Raza Muhammad, President, Islamabad Policy Research Institute questioned the concept of a "rules-based world order," asking what rules and whose order truly govern international relations. Contrasting national security strategies, he noted that China’s approach centers on "national rejuvenation," focusing on internal development and non-interference.

Dr. Raza remarked that it is well-acknowledged in U.S. circles that China possesses the capabilities to rival the U.S. across various domains, positioning itself as a significant global counterpart.

Aisha Humera Chaudhry, Additional Secretary (In-charge), Ministry of Climate Change commended China’s leadership on climate change, emphasizing that Pakistan has much to learn from its proactive approach. Reflecting on the devastating 2022 floods that inflicted $30 billion in damages and disrupted Pakistan’s political and economic stability, she underscored the importance of initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which aligns with Pakistan's commitment to regional connectivity.

She said as Pakistan embarks on CPEC 2.0, the ministry aims to foster global cooperation and promote sustainable development. In line with this, Pakistan’s Ministry has introduced an electric vehicles policy, underscoring the need to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. Many BRI projects already reflect these principles, incorporating environmental sustainability and ESG frameworks to support a greener future.

Dr. Ashfaque Hasan Khan described the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as "Globalization 2.0," highlighting its core philosophy: “your prosperity depends on your neighbor's prosperity,” achievable only through robust connectivity.

He emphasized the critical role of interdependence, noting that isolating China is impractical, given its status as the largest trading partner for over 120 countries.

Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate of Pakistan- praised China’s extraordinary success in poverty alleviation and its expansive connectivity ambitions, which extend well beyond Europe. She discussed China’s innovative approach to soft power, describing it as "Soft Power 2.0"—a concept that goes beyond traditional influence to include significant investments and economic partnerships. By strategically exporting its surplus, China is strengthening its global footprint, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has seen $1.3 trillion invested globally.

She highlighted CPEC as a transformative component of the BRI, with $25 billion injected into Pakistan’s economy, boosting its energy capacity by 30%. This partnership reflects the power of targeted investments in driving sustainable development and fostering regional connectivity.

Achyut Prasad Mainali highlighted China’s role in maintaining peace and security across the region, emphasizing its benefits for neighboring developing countries.

He discussed Nepal's involvement in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting that the initiative has been instrumental in fostering infrastructure development. In Nepal, several road projects under the BRI have already been completed, while others continue to progress, underscoring the positive impact of China’s connectivity ambitions on Nepal’s development journey.

Dr. Erfa Iqbal, Additional Secretary and Executive Director General at the Board of Investment, emphasized that understanding CPEC requires a broader perspective on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global framework representing a shift from traditional aid models to partnerships and South-South cooperation.

She highlighted CPEC's unique position as the only bilateral corridor among the six BRI corridors, serving as a crucial link between maritime and land routes.

She underscored the importance of preparing Pakistan’s domestic market to capitalize on relocating industries from China, and she stressed the need to expand Pakistan’s industrial base to absorb the surplus energy generated through CPEC, reinforcing sustainable economic growth.

Farhan Talib, Head of International at HBL, highlighted the rich cultural connectivity between China and Pakistan, noting that Islamabad alone hosts 25 authentic Chinese restaurants, a testament to the vibrant exchange between the two nations, with Beijing having over 40 halal food restaurants.

He underscored CPEC’s status as the flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and shared his unique experience as a representative of HBL, the only Pakistani bank with a branch in China, providing him with firsthand insight into CPEC's impact.

Talib emphasized HBL's strategic partnerships with the Bank of China and the China International Capital Corporation (CICC), positioning the bank at the heart of this transformative relationship.

He also pointed out that China, as the world’s largest green bond market, exemplifies leadership in sustainable finance, aligning with CPEC’s goals of environmentally conscious development.

Zhang Jianyu, Executive Director of the BRI Green Development Institute, emphasized the importance of green and low-carbon initiatives in supporting high global climate ambitions. He highlighted the work of the Belt and Road Initiative Green Coalition (BRIGC), which promotes sustainable development practices across BRI projects.

Zhang referenced President Xi Jinping’s 2021 announcement of China's "no new coal" policy, marking a significant commitment to transitioning toward cleaner energy sources. He pointed to China’s extensive investments in solar and wind power, which underscore the country’s dedication to renewable energy and its leadership in advancing a low-carbon future for BRI partner nations and beyond.

Dr. Khalid Waleed, Research Fellow at Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) called for transformative changes to financial and climate policies to address global inequality. Emphasizing the urgent need to tackle economic, energy, and climate inequalities, he advocated for climate financing solutions that avoid increasing debt burdens for developing nations and complement Official Development Assistance (ODA).

The conference also saw the launch of a report by PCI Executive Director, Mustafa Hyder Sayed, titled China at 75: From Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping, which features insightful chapters penned by leading China experts.

He highlighted China’s 75 years of economic growth and transformation serve as an inspiring model, showcasing how a nation can lift over 800 million people out of poverty, transition from an agrarian economy to the world’s leading industrial powerhouse, and launching pioneering projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).