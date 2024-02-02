Open Menu

Mushahid Stresses 'healing Touch' For National Stability

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday underscored the urgent need for a "healing touch" in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday underscored the urgent need for a "healing touch" in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the critical role of national unity and urged political leaders to act responsibly to foster stability in the country.

Mushahid remarked that the political parties had been transformed into "family business franchises".

He called for learning lessons from the past, cautioning against turning political rivalries into personal enmities.

Addressing the root causes of political instability, he pointed out that politicians had not set rules of the game among themselves.

Mushahid said the nation was facing challenges, including political, economic, and security concerns, which could be overcome through concerted efforts.

