Mushahid Stresses 'healing Touch' For National Stability
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday underscored the urgent need for a "healing touch" in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday underscored the urgent need for a "healing touch" in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the critical role of national unity and urged political leaders to act responsibly to foster stability in the country.
Mushahid remarked that the political parties had been transformed into "family business franchises".
He called for learning lessons from the past, cautioning against turning political rivalries into personal enmities.
Addressing the root causes of political instability, he pointed out that politicians had not set rules of the game among themselves.
Mushahid said the nation was facing challenges, including political, economic, and security concerns, which could be overcome through concerted efforts.
Recent Stories
CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024
LESCO shutdown schedule
Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah
Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis
Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan
Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5
Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad
Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours
LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 202441 seconds ago
-
LESCO shutdown schedule1 minute ago
-
Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah1 minute ago
-
DRO visits polling stations of NA-64; inspects security arrangements1 minute ago
-
Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year5 minutes ago
-
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges5 minutes ago
-
Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’4 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines4 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.27b from 76,358 defaulters in 141 days4 minutes ago