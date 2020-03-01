UrduPoint.com
Mushahid Urges Govt To Seek US Help For Removing Name From FATF's Grey List

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Welcoming Doha peace talks held between the United States and stakeholders hailing from Afghan region, Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Pakistan should seek help from the US for removal of name from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force.

Expressing these views in a private tv channel program, Senator Mushahid Hussain said Pakistan had played a positive role in restoring peace in war torn Afghanistan.

He said the peace deal between Afghan stakeholders and the United States for withdrawal of troops would benefit the people of the region.

He was of the view that the government should ask assistance from Americans to strengthen the economy of Pakistan devastated by fighting war on terror.

Mushahid said Pakistan had been playing a significant part for reviving peace in Afghanistan.

This was the right time, he said, "we should go forward asking help from Americans to resolve the issue of Kashmir as well."

