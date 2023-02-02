UrduPoint.com

Mushahid Urges Pol. Parties To Contest Elections For Addressing People's Problems

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Mushahid urges pol. parties to contest elections for addressing people's problems

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman for Defense Committee of Senate Mushahid Hussain Syed on Wednesday urged political parties to contest elections for addressing genuine problems of the people.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that political parties should set aside all petty differences and work for resolving economic challenges of the country. National interest, he said should be supreme for all irrespective of political affiliation.

To a question about the role of Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that ECP should start preparation for election in KP and the Punjab after the dissolution of assemblies.

To a question about revisiting security policy after the incident of terrorism in Peshawar, he said Pakistan needs to head further to the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

He said that political parties should sit together to formulate a comprehensive policy against terrorism. Dr Maleeha Lodhi former representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, said that Pakistan direly needs eleven billion Dollars to tackle current issues being faced by the people.

